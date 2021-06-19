ACD Systems Releases Impressive Video Software to Meet the Needs of our Increasingly Digital World

Victoria, Canada, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Today, ACD Systems International launches Luxea Video Editor, a brand new video editing tool that is set to revolutionize how you create, edit and publish videos.

With this new release, ACD Systems vastly improves its video editing offering. There’s a focus on features that simplify complicated editing processes, saving you time, and allowing you to focus on the output.

With Luxea, you can detach your viewing area to see your edits in greater scale, manage gaps between media with ease, and reduce your playback quality to review edits more quickly. You can take advantage of filters, effects, behaviors and transitions to communicate your vision. As well as this, Luxea offers you total control over your video editing and production at a price that blows away competition – just $29.99 per year. Visit https://www.acdsee.com/en/products/luxea-video-editor/ for the details.

In a world where everyone is migrating to digital tools and services, companies and individuals are turning to video to create enriching experiences for others. Luxea is designed to take those videos to the next level.

“Whether you are a freelance creative, an educator, a YouTuber, a gamer, a business, or a marketer, Luxea lets you showcase your work, your products, and helps you provide an immersive story. With Luxea, you can make impressive videos and edits that will wow your audience.” – Frank Lin, COO

Top features:

* Record, edit, and produce videos up to 60 fps and up to 4K.

* Add images, videos, audio tracks and more.

* Add text, audio, transitions, audio effects, animations, behaviors, filters, overlays, captions, and a series of advanced effects – like Color Pass and Chroma Key.

* Create videos at preset resolutions for social media – and share from within the app.

* Record your screen with the included Luxea Video Recorder tool.

* Add dynamic content with downloadable Content Packs.

* Learn from a suite of tutorial videos.

ACD Systems is one of the largest independent digital image editing and management companies in the world. Founded in 1993, ACD Systems revolutionized the relationship between analog and digital information. The company’s products include ACDSee Ultimate, ACDSee Professional, ACDSee Home, ACDSee Photo Editor, ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac, and ACDSee Luxea Video Editor. ACD Systems’ customers include General Motors, Caterpillar, Boeing, NASA, CNN, and other leading organizations. Find more at https://www.acdsee.com/en/about/ .

For more information, contact:

Warren Recker

ACD Systems International Inc.

wrecker@acdsystems.com