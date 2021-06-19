Infographic presents 20 Statistic for SEO and Google Search

Bali, Indonesia,2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Nowadays for every business it is crucial to secure a presence on Google Search. Google is used by the majority of online consumers that search online for everything you can imagine. This means that tremendous number of people are using Google Search on a daily basis.

To make your website visible among first page search results Marketingonline.id presents an <a href=”https://marketingonline.id/statistik-seo/”>infographic revealing 20 figures and statistics on SEO and Google Search</a>.

The infographic is packed with amazing facts and statistics in terms of Google Search and SEO. You can read about various interesting data that can blow your mind. For example, Google uses over 200 factors to rank websites.

<a href=”https://marketingonline.id/”>Marketingonline.id</a> are promoting these 20 Statistic for SEO and Google Search with the intention to support all Google users depending on their interests and needs.

About Marketingonline.id: Marketing Online Indonesia is a digital marketing agency in Bali, Indonesia that can help your business and brand to grow. They have experts that work professionally for the last 10 years and offer digital marketing solutions, such as website creation, SEO, E-commerce, Social Media Marketing, Online Ads, Email marketing and Automation. They also publish digital marketing hacks, tips, software review and tools comparison for other digital marketers that need to boost their KPI and reach their marketing objectives.

Contact:

Yoan Letsoin

Marketing Online Indonesia

Gang Wayang 13 Jl. Umalas No.11 No 1

Kerobokan Kecamatan Kuta Utara Kabupaten

Badung Bali 80361 Indonesia

Phone: +62 895 1789 6969

info@marketingonline.id

https://marketingonline.id/