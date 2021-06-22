The “Future of Digital HR Management” webinar by Group Futurista.

Kuushalu Parish, Estonia, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — Human resources teams have never been more critical than in the past year. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated a process that had already begun several years ago – that of a major digital transformation for all companies as the workforce was forced to shift online. As companies found themselves struggling to continue business-as-usual with everyone working from home, it is HR that came to the fore as the agile department keeping the engine going.

The successful accelerated adoption of digital HR tools has led to universal appreciation and recognition of what HR can achieve if pushed to act urgently. Whether it’s a virtual employee engagement mechanism to host digital events for the workforce, the use of smart tools for performance analysis or the hosting of rewards programs on professional platforms, HR has made significant strides towards the ‘always-on’ mode that is the hallmark of business in the digital age. Now, as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are gradually becoming essential transformative agents for almost every industry, we are likely to see this new technology gradually be implemented in some form in the HR field.

This is why Group Futurista, would like to take this opportunity to present “The Future of Digital HR Management” webinar on 21st June, 2021 at 15:00 BST/10:00 EST. This will be a unique platform with 150+ attendees and will help companies understand how transformation in HR can drive success for their organization with our panel of expert speakers and Industry leaders delivering value and delving into topics such as digital HRM, people analytics and more.

Access is free and we would like to mention our Platinum Sponsors Personio and Betterworks, our Gold Sponsor Thinknum as well as our media sponsor, Allwork and our media partners Clo-Me and Innovation Leadership Forum.

Keynote Speakers:

Thomas Mulder: Executive Director Human Resources, Vodafone Ziggo

Topic: How can HR shape and implement a policy that combines the best of digital, virtual and face-2-face collaboration?

Matteo Stoili: Sales Development Team Lead, Personio

Topic: HR 4.0

Dennis Villahermosa: Director of Product Marketing, Betterworks

Topic: Why are OKRs becoming popular for hybrid teams?

Speaker

Topic: Translating the HR Digital Revolution to Everyday Work through Digital HRM.

Donald Fan: Senior Director, Global Office of Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Walmart Inc

Topic: Make Equity a Central Stage for the Future Workplace.

Claire Renaud: Global HR Director, Dell Technologies

Topic: Innovative in-house leadership consulting service to support our 11.000+leaders to navigate change and prepare for the future of work

