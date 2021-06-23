Pharmaceuticals Segment is Projected to Witness Significant Growth in Dietary Fibers Market

The dietary fibers market was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The demand for dietary fibers is increasing significantly, as it is being used across various applications in the food & beverage industry.

The growing health concerns and advancements in R&D activities led to the growth of the dietary fiber market. Factors such as the multifunctional benefits of dietary fiber across various applications and the technological innovations to use it as an alternative of sugar are contributing to the growth of the market.

The pharmaceuticals segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, there are various supplements and nutraceutical options available for dietary fibers. The dietary fibers are carbohydrate polysaccharides that, when ingested, are not fully digestible through the gastrointestinal enzymes, therefore absorbing water and ferment, which leads to the growth of beneficial bacteria in the intestine.

This is advantageous for building immunity and for smooth bowel movements. The intake of fibers in diet either in food or supplement form has been associated with a positive impact on several gastrointestinal disorders such as duodenal ulcers, appendicitis, constipation, and colon cancer.

Key players in this market include Beneo (Germany), Nexira (France), DuPont (US), Cargill (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Tate & Lyle (UK), ADM (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Roquette Frères (France), AGT Food & Ingredients (India), Ingredion (US), PURIS (US), The Green Labs LLC (US), A&B Ingredients (US), and Nutri-Pea Ltd. (Canada).

