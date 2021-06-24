Pimcore and Summa Linguae Announce Partnership for Localization and Language Solutions

SALZBURG, Austria, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Pimcore today announced a new partnership with Summa Linguae Technologies. This partnership will provide Pimcore customers a robust, automated localization solution that accelerates time to market.

“Through this partnership Pimcore can seamlessly integrate a traceable workflow for the translation of product data. This makes localizing multilingual content more efficient and leads to vastly improved data quality.” says Dietmar Rietsch, CEO at Pimcore.

“Global data management and language operations are part of our DNA at Summa Linguae, it distinguishes us from others in the market,” says Shannon Zimmerman, CRO at Summa Linguae. “This partnership brings tremendous value for Pimcore customers and we are thrilled for the opportunity.”

The benefits of this new partnership include.

* Unique and innovative language solution to accelerate time to market

* An expertise in language operations to provide program insights and cost reduction

* Data collection for AI to assist in alternative uses of global content

About Pimcore: With the Pimcore Platform™, companies can centralize their sales and marketing content, ensuring highest-possible data quality and best-in-class customer experience on every channel and device. The modular Pimcore suite includes modules for PIM, MDM, DAM, CDP, DXP/CMS, and digital commerce and is available free-of-charge as an Open Source Community Edition. Pimcore is successfully used by more than 100,000 companies – customers include Fortune 100 companies such as Pepsi and Stanley Black & Decker. For more information, please visit Pimcore.com.

About Summa Linguae: Summa Linguae Technologies is a robust language and data solutions provider. As a Pimcore integration partner, they offer the market’s most flexible connector to manage the translation of global enterprise content—including websites, product information, SEO elements, and more—through a secure, easy-to-use client portal. By leveraging data, automation, and human expertise, they speed up your time to market, significantly cut your internal translation efforts, and provide significant cost savings. For more information, please visit Summalinguae.com.