Global Market for Orange Oil to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 2,012 Mn by 2022

According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global market for orange oil will surpass a valuation of US$ 2,012 Mn by 2022, expanding at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022). Orange oil is a cold-pressed natural oil obtained from citrus sinensis fruit (orange fruit). Orange oil has 90% or above d-limonene and hence often used as a substitute for pure d-limonene.

Modern consumers are more inclined towards herbal or natural products than products prepared with synthetic ingredients, owing to the increasing risk of various long-term side-effects. Orange oil contain various herbal properties and normally do not carry any serious effects, qualifying it as a high quality ingredient for wellness, food and cosmetic product manufacturing. Which is why, orange oil is used as a key ingredient for various premium wellness products.

In addition, it is also used for food flavoring and aromatic therapies. Some theories suggest that orange oil fragrance has carminative, antispasmodic, and antidepressant properties. Factors as such are expected to drive the demand for orange oil over the next couple of years. Rising disposable income and increasing standard of living are some of the additional factors projected to influence the growth of the market. However, high pricey of orange oil often earns it a tag of a luxury product.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Bitter Orange Oil

Sweet Orange Oil

Orange Bosom Oil

Petit grain Oil Source Type Natural

Organic Application Therapeutics

Aromatherapy

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Toiletries

Fragrances

Cleaning & Home

Others

Competition Tracking

Aromaaz International, Aksuvital, Ultra International B.V., Citromax S.A.C.I., doTERRA International, LLC, Citrus Oleo, Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd, Symrise AG, Bontoux S.A.S., Young Living Essential Oils LC, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., Citrosuco Paulista SA, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, and Biolandes are some of the top companies profiled in the Fact.MR report.

