Groundbreaking Book Our Stories: Our Voices Black Men Speak Their Truth Book 1 Receives 4.7 Out of 5.0 Rating on Amazon

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — It has been an extraordinary journey for all 13 authors featured in the groundbreaking book Our Stories Our Voices Black Men Speak Their Truth Book 1. The reader around the world have spoken and the positive reviews on Amazon with a combined review total of 4.7 out of 5.0 is an exceptional achievement for all of the authors involved in this anthology. Black Men often remain silent on their views and opinions, but in this masterpiece they find the courage and the strength to pour out their heart and soul to the world.

Every so often a book is published that will reach the pinnacle of being labeled timeless; as the book is full of inspirational moments and priceless lessons. People of all ethnic groups and racial groups will be inspired by book from front cover to back as the book is packed jewels of inspiration.

“The book caters to wide variety of ages and has many relatable stories that can point a person’s life toward triumphs and victory; as well as overcoming stumbling blocks on their path to success.”Phil Andrews, President, Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and New York District Office of the United States Small Business Administration 2019 Small Business Champion for 14 counties in Downstate, New York.

The book has achieved the status and recognition of being labeled # 1 book in Ethnic Demographic Studies on Amazon and is trending across social media.

The co-authors and their chapters are:

WHEN THE ODDS ARE STACKED AGAINST YOU – TRUST GOD by Kevin Lamar Byrd

TALK ABOUT IT by Michael James

WAKE UP by Bernard McArthur

BETTER DAYS AHEAD by Malcolm Boyd

SUCCESS PRINCIPLES by Jason Murray

THE MAN BEHIND THE THREE-PIECE SUIT by Richard A. Celestin, Esq.

AN ODE TO AUNT PERZELLA by Dr. Terry Grant

ABUNDANT LIFE AFTER A HEART ATTACK by Rev. Dr. Phil Craig

STAGE 5 by Milton Shelton Jr.

THE MAKING OF A CHAMPION by Phil Andrews

DIVINE CONNECTION by Lee Scott Coleman

MY RECIPES FOR LIFE by Shawn D. Farnum

MY LIFE’S JOURNEY TO TRUTH by Dr. Samuel Gilmore

“What an inspiration! The stories in this book gives the reader a look inside the hearts and souls of black men. Each co-author has given us a glimpse into what gives them hope and what keeps them forging ahead. You will love this book from beginning to end.” Antonia, 5 Star Amazon Book Review.

“It’s time that we hear from our brothers who are doing positive things in the community and making a positive impact in the lives of others. This will be a welcomed new collection of history about black men,” says Toni Coleman Brown, Vice President of the Collaborative Experience.

Contributors to this anthology represent black men from all walks of life. They vary in age, cultural backgrounds and reside in cities across the United States.

To purchase your copy today visit https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/osovbmsttauthor/20