Bharat Vaani, a platform for the curious minds!

Delhi, India, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — In India, advancements, particularly in the field of Science and Technology, have ended up being the impetus for development, improvement, and our goal to becoming ‘atmanirbhar’. Innovation is all about envisioning something significant and turning that into value for the benefit of the community while solving real-world problems, and inspiring others to follow suit.

At Bharat Vaani, we want to bridge the gap between Indian innovators and their primary audience, the common people. Here, innovators can showcase their creations which would be accessible to the everyday Indian, right at his/her fingertips. This exclusive platform is for Indian innovators and inventors to share inspiring videos of their inventions, innovations, and creations. We aim to introduce and educate people about the most recent technological strides accomplished by Indians. We aspire to light the flame of #VocalforLocal and watch it attain the heights of an inferno.

With the shift in buying behaviour, people are now more product-oriented and inclined to purchase new, improved, and inventive products. With Bharat Vaani, it will be easier for companies and the general public to know more about new technologies and products available in the market.

This video platform covers a wide array of inventions from a new packaging box for vaccines to a cost-efficient rocket for the Mars mission. What makes Bharat Vaani so special is that you can upload your video in any language, which can then be converted into multiple languages. Additionally, we – the people of India – get an opportunity to know these innovators and their journey better through their insightful interviews. To top it up, Bharat Vaani also provides information on the various Government schemes and policies on offer that help to kick-start the innovator in you!

Expressing his delight, Nimesh Shah, Founder of Bharat Vaani, said, “when we started our journey for Bharat Vaani, we felt like there was a gap between the innovations achieved by Indians and the public awareness of it. Bharat Vaani was born from our desire to make information easily accessible to a wider diaspora – to anybody and everybody interested in this wonderful new dimension of technology.”

Added Sapna Bakshi, Co-Founder & Content Head for Bharat Vaani “This platform will interest any tech enthusiast, as it will give them insights into the technological space as never before by presenting it uniquely. With Bharat Vaani, we hope to introduce many more Indians to the joys of innovations and inventions by their very own fellow citizens.”

About Bharat Vaani

