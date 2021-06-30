The “Future of Operational Excellence #FOPEX2021” Webinar by Group Futurista

Kuushalu Parish, Estonia, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — The world is more connected and fast-paced than it has ever been in the last 10 years, and the manufacturing industry needs to keep pace with rapid digitization. Especially in a post-pandemic era in which we will soon enter, numerous challenges have arisen for businesses and organisations. 50% of manufacturers have implemented or are implementing cross-functional groups to support their operational excellence journeys.

An organization achieving operational excellence operates as efficiently as possible due to optimized business processes, full visibility on end-to-end processes across departments and divisions and a company culture that supports continuous improvement and process changes. More CIOs are turning to an emerging technology practice called robotic process automation (RPA) to streamline enterprise operations and reduce costs. Another technology that has emerged is natural language processing (NLP). Giving machines the capacity to find meaning in unstructured data pulled from our language holds notable promise: By 2025, the global NLP market is expected to reach over $34 billion, growing at a CAGR of 21.5%.

This is why Group Futurista, would like to take this opportunity to present "The Future of Operational Excellence" virtual summit on 29th and 30th June , 2021 at 15:00 BST/10:00 EST. This will be a unique platform with 150+ attendees and will help companies understand how a mindset of Operational Excellence can drive success for their organization and boost productivity and growth, with collective knowledge being shared by our panel of expert speakers and Industry leaders. They will delve deeper and provide their valuable insights on new technology such as RPA, NLP and more.

