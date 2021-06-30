Which Region Offers Larger Opportunity for Airborne Optronics Forecast 2021 to 2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, market strategies, Sales and Demand Forecast of Airborne Optronics Market. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The airborne optronics market has witnessed noteworthy growth in the past few years. With technology advancement in airborne optronics, the market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace. Lately, introduction of nanotechnology in airborne optronics for development of smaller and more efficient airborne optronics system has further supplemented the demand, owing to its utility in smaller platforms including, micro UAVs and other small-unmanned aerial vehicles.

Besides, the technology is also beneficial for military applications as well, for instance airborne optronics with nanotechnology is extremely useful in the battlefield, owing to its characteristics of surveillance of terrorist attacks.

Furthermore, the surveillance system in the airborne optronics market is estimated to grow during the forecast period. The increasing demand for surveillance system is due to growing demand of wide range and high- altitude UAVs, which provide deeper supervision with clarity. The surveillance system coupled with UAVs has been in significant demand across several industries; for instance military aircrafts are utilizing the system for monitoring enemies’ activities.

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the global airborne optronics market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of around US$ 1.5 Bn by 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 13% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

South Asia is estimated to witness major growth in the forecast period, compared to historical period, accounting over 18% CAGR.

In 2020, North America is anticipated to register highest market share of around 38%, followed by Europe.

In terms of system, surveillance system held around 22% of the overall market share in 2020.

In technology, the multispectral technology is estimated to cover higher market share in 2020, accounting for around 66%.

In 2020, commercial aircraft application is expected to remain most lucrative throughout the analysis period, with a projected absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2 Bn.

“Key players in the market are targeting commercial purpose airborne optronics and are further inventing optronics with AI for several applications including, preventive maintenance, and rapid emergency response. These applications will be mainly deployed in UAVs, owing to growth in demand for drones,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of airborne optronics across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of airborne optronics during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for airborne optronics are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value”. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global airborne optronics market.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of airborne optronics, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the manufacturing of airborne optronics has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Key Market Segments Covered

By System Reconnaissance Airborne Optronics Systems Targeting Airborne Optronics Systems Search and Track Airborne Optronics Systems Surveillance Airborne Optronics Systems Warning/detection Airborne Optronics Systems Countermeasure Airborne Optronics Systems Navigation and Guidance Airborne Optronics Systems Special Mission Airborne Optronics Systems

By Technology Multispectral Airborne Optronics Systems Hyperspectral Airborne Optronics Systems

By Application Commercial Airborne Optronics Systems Military Airborne Optronics Systems Space Airborne Optronics Systems

By Aircraft Type Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Urban Air Mobility Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

By End Use OEMs Aftermarket

By Region North America Europe Latin America South Asia East Asia Oceania MEA



