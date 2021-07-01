Accel Research Sites now enrolling for groundbreaking Alzheimer’s trial

DECATUR, Ga., 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Treatments for Alzheimer’s Disease have recently made headlines, as the FDA approved the first new drug in two decades. But there still remains a huge need in the treatment of the debilitating disease—a drug that improves memory, rather than slowing the disease’s effects.

Accel Research Sites hopes to be part of the process of filling that gap for Alzheimer’s patients with a new clinical trial, which is now enrolling. The clinical trial network’s Decatur, Georgia, site will participate in the Green Memory trial, testing Sodium Oligomannate’s ability to improve patient’s cognitive scores.

The trial will take place at ARS-NeuroStudies in Decatur. Board Certified Neurologist, Marshall Nash MD CPI FAHA FAPCR is the primary investigator.

“For so many years, and even now, all we could do for Alzheimer’s patients is make them ‘less worse’,” Dr. Nash said. “This drug has the potential to make people better. We’re thrilled to be part of the clinical trial process.”

The study is recruiting those 50 to 85 years old who have mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease. They cannot be on other medications to address Alzheimer’s. The trial is estimated to be completed in October 2026. The treatment for this trial is derived from kelp sugars, making it the most natural treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Green Memory study is looking to enroll more than 2,000 patients. Accel is the leading enroller of the study worldwide. Those looking to participate can visit accelresearchsites.com and a staff member will reach out to further evaluate eligibility.

Dr. Nash added that those interested in the trial at the Decatur site are not just screened for the trial but rather receive a free new patient evaluation, including cognitive tests.

Accel Research Sites is looking to expand this trial and similar trials to other site locations across the US.

Accel Research Sites is a network of clinical research sites dedicated to the delivery of treatment options for patients and providers. The company has locations in three states and works with the most innovative medical companies in the world.

About Accel Research Sites

Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.