Predictive Breast Cancer Gene Testing Market Demand, Share and Growth Rate to 2025

Felton, California , USA, July 1, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women in both the developed and developing world. The incidence of breast cancer is increasing due to the increased life span and increasing adoption of Western lifestyle risk factors. Predictive breast cancer gene tests can be used to identify women who are at increased risk of developing hereditary breast cancer. The global predictive breast cancer gene testing market is segmented on the basis of patient type, end users, and geography.

Predictive gene testing mentors are used to detect disease or disorder inherited by analyzing gene mutations associated with particular inherited disease or disorder. Predictive gene testing is also known as presymptomatic testing due to the fact that this test is performed even before the early signs of the disease or disorder are observed and thus enable determining person’s risk of suffering disease or disorder.

Predictive breast cancer gene testing is performed to identify risk of breast cancer in a person having a family history of breast cancer. Early detection of breast cancer enables complete cure of the patient and saving affected breast of the patient. Considering the advantages of early detection of breast cancer, governments worldwide have started taking initiatives to spread awareness about breast cancer and the early detection techniques available in their respective territories.

Growing breast cancer incidences worldwide is another major cause of concern for governments worldwide to focus on awareness programs to reduce the morbidity rate breast cancer. Factors such as increasing incidences of breast cancer globally government worldwide are focused on reducing the morbidity rate of breast cancer and spreading awareness about the available treatmentsin respective countries are driving the predictive breast genetic testing market toward growth.

On the other hand expiration of Myriad Genetics’s patient, BRC Analysis gene test in coming year will enable the entry of many market players in this field. On the other hand, factors such as acquisition of small market entrants by big players higher initial cost required to start a new facility and the requirement of robust intellectual property to ensure sustenance are restraining the growth of the global predictive breast cancer market.

On the basis of patient type, the global predictive breast cancer gene testing market is segmented into age, family history, and gender, and so on. On the basis of end users, the global predictive breast cancer gene testing market is segmented into clinical laboratories, cancer hospitals, and research laboratories and so on. On the basis of geography, the global predictive breast cancer gene testing market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

North America is dominates the predictive breast cancer genetic testing market with the company Myriad Genetics dominating the United States market. The European market is driven by funding from state governments; however, many private companies are entering into European market thereby driving European predictive breast cancer genetic testing industry towards growth. Many market players will be entering into the Asia Pacific region considering rapid growth of medical tourism in the region. The key players of global predictive breast cancer gene testing market are Myriad Genetics, Complete Genomics, Ambry Genetics, Prevention Genetics and Illumina.

