Connected Car Market Regional Estimates By Product, Distribution Channel and Application

Posted on 2021-07-02 by in Automotive, Industrial, Technology // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Connected Car Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Connected Car Market is anticipated to reach USD 180.30 billion by 2022. Connected car implies a car equipped with internet access and wireless local area system. The factors that propel the growth of the market include rising number of automotive manufacturers, roadblocks and traffic congestion. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high cost of connected car hardware.

Key Players:

  • Alcatel-Lucent
  • Apple
  • AT&T
  • Audi AG
  • BMW
  • Delphi Automotive
  • Ford Motor
  • General Motors Company
  • Google
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Harman
  • Bosch

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/connected-car-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 28% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Connected Car Market may be explored by technology, application, solutions, product and services, and geography.

Application Outlook:

  • Vehicle Management
  • Driver Assistance
  • Mobility Management
  • Safety
  • Entertainment
  • Others

Technology Outlook:

  • 3G
  • 4G/LTE
  • 2G

Solutions Outlook:

  • Tethered
  • Embedded
  • Integrated

Product And Services Outlook:

  • Wireless and Cellular Modules
  • Sensors
  • Processors
  • Aftermarket Services
  • Fleet manager
  • OEM Services

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • RoW

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Connected Car Market Size in 2014 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include significant demand for automobiles in the region coupled with a comparatively untapped market for urbane automotive infrastructures in the county. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution