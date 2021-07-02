Connected Car Market Regional Estimates By Product, Distribution Channel and Application

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Connected Car Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Connected Car Market is anticipated to reach USD 180.30 billion by 2022. Connected car implies a car equipped with internet access and wireless local area system. The factors that propel the growth of the market include rising number of automotive manufacturers, roadblocks and traffic congestion. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high cost of connected car hardware.

Key Players:

Alcatel-Lucent

Apple

AT&T

Audi AG

BMW

Delphi Automotive

Ford Motor

General Motors Company

Google

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Harman

Bosch

Growth Drivers:

The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 28% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Connected Car Market may be explored by technology, application, solutions, product and services, and geography.

Application Outlook:

Vehicle Management

Driver Assistance

Mobility Management

Safety

Entertainment

Others

Technology Outlook:

3G

4G/LTE

2G

Solutions Outlook:

Tethered

Embedded

Integrated

Product And Services Outlook:

Wireless and Cellular Modules

Sensors

Processors

Aftermarket Services

Fleet manager

OEM Services

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Connected Car Market Size in 2014 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include significant demand for automobiles in the region coupled with a comparatively untapped market for urbane automotive infrastructures in the county. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America region.

