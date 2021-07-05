Cleaning Robot Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, July 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cleaning Robot Market size is projected to touch USD 6.2 billion by the end of 2025, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.6% over the estimated duration. The increasing application of the latest technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is predicted to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Further, the rising mopping costs in developing nations are accelerating the preference for robotics vacuums.

Vacuum robots are widely accepted from the past many years as customers are constantly demanding for smart equipment over conventional services. Continuous advancement in hardware and software technology has allowed the industry to launch improved robotic applications for various household works. Pricing is another factor that drives the demand for these products as many variants are available at cost-effective rates. Further, the limited manpower for residential mopping is accelerating the demand for these vacuums.

Request a Sample Copy of Cleaning Robot Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-cleaning-robot-market/request-sample

Continuous innovations in technology such as VR features, voice command, and Bluetooth tethering are propelling the cleaning robot market growth from 2019 to 2025. For example, Rx-V100 was embedded with the voice command feature. Bosch Roxxter is another example of AI driven robotic vacuum that makes use of AI for its operation. Moreover, the producers are focusing on building alliances with virtual assistant developers for improving the overall vacuum performance. For example, ECOVACS has developed a collaboration with Amazon.com via which ECOVACS will enable it ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S attuned with Amazon Alexa.

Europe is anticipated to foresee considerable growth from 2019 to 2025 owing to the shifting preference for robotics vacuums in several industries such as retail, logistics, healthcare, and automotive. The increasing acceptance of Robot as a Service (RaaS) through which manufacturers such as Avidbots provide rental services for mopping applications which are predicted to fuel the product demand over the projected period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The floor cleaning robot division is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to the growing preference for mopping in commercial and residential buildings.

Increasing labor charges for residential mopping and customer preference for automation of home equipment is projected to propel the in-house segment growth over the coming years.

The automatic charging category is estimated to grow considerably in the upcoming years owing to the increasing demand for robotics vacuum for residential cleaning.

The penetration of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) in independent vacuums has improved the performance of independent machines that accelerate the growth of self-driven robots from 2019 to 2025.

The commercial division is projected to grow considerably in the upcoming years due to the rising preference for commercial buildings such as hotels, shopping malls, and movie theatres.

Leading players of the cleaning robot market are LG Electronics; Pentair plc; Neato Robotics, Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; ILIFE Robotics Technology; Maytronics; Nilfisk Group; Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.; Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited; and iRobot Corporation.

Access Cleaning Robot Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-cleaning-robot-market

Cleaning Robot Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Floor-cleaning Robot

Pool-cleaning Robot

Window-cleaning Robot

Lawn-cleaning Robot

Others

Cleaning Robot Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

In-house

Outdoor

Cleaning Robot Charging Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Automatic Charging

Manual Charging

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com