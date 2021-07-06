The “Future of Operational Excellence” Webinar by Group Futurista.

Kuusalu Parish, Estonia, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista successfully hosted it’s two day virtual summit “Future of Operational Excellence” on the 29th and 30th June at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET. The webinar was hosted by Kirsten Leahy and sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Nintex, Signavio, Workato, Skan and Gold sponsor Camunda. Skan provides an AI-Powered Process Intelligence Platform which provides various solutions such as Automated Process Discovery, Process Visualization and Analytics, Robotic Process Automation and more! These are leading integration software providers who offer powerful, integrated platforms that help you quickly realign your organization and bring changes to life at an accelerated rate and help automate workflow in various fields.

During day one of the event, there were some fantastic and informative keynotes such as Tridivesh Sarangi, of Platinum Sponsor Workato who spoke in depth with regards to using enterprise automation as a means of achieving Operational Excellence. Andrea Benfenati, member of the advisory board at OPEX Society gave his valuable insights on how organisations can use digital technologies to revolutionise their business management and potentially achieve an augmented Operational Excellence. A different take was provided by Jean Patrick Asensi of Platinum Sponsor Signavio and consultant Alyssa Merritt, who suggested an interactive and holistic approach to achieving OPEX by suggesting methods to balance out a company’s CX and OPEX to make it future ready. After a successful day one, day two introduced more fantastic speakers like Andre Jacubczik who discussed using risk management to a company’s advantage and Erik Goelz, Christian Berg and Jennifer Faria of Platinum Sponsor Skan.Ai continued yesterday’s topic of automation and talked about their process intelligence platform and why automating workflow reduces unnecessary costs and increases profitability. Both days were intuitive sessions which gave a deep insight into the future of Operational Excellence and strategies which can be used to achieve them

The collective knowledge and the informative discussions and presentations provided by these industry-leading speakers was eye-opening and illuminating to say the least. It provided a good opportunity for organizations to re-evaluate their present strategies and adapt them or restructure them to help achieve Operational Excellence. Both days of the event closed out with a panel discussion between all the speakers discussing various leading OPEX discussion points in 2021 and answering some questions put forward by the host, Kirsten Leahy.

