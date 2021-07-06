Demand for Dioxin Analyzer Market to Expand 1.4X in Terms of Value by 2030

The sales of dioxin analyzer market is poised to grow at a value CAGR of over 3% and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 102 Mn over the forecast period of 2020-2030. Dioxins and related chemicals are gaining particular attention owing to their toxic nature, and therefore, the sensitive and effective detection of dioxins has become imperative. Further, governments across the world have programs in place to monitor and protect food supply from the contamination of dioxins.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak has retarded the demand for dioxin analyzers due to the unavailability of components because of major supply chain disruptions. Manufacturers have temporarily shut down their plants, and the demand for dioxin analyzers is witnessing a downturn. However, recovery in demand is expected by the end of last quarter of 2020.

Key Trends of Dioxin Analyzer Market

Under the impact of COVID-19, the sales of dioxin analyzer market is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 376 Mn by the end of 2030

By technology, GC-MS/MS dioxin analyzers are projected to expand at a value CAGR of 2.7%, to be valued 2.3X than GC-HRMS by the end of 2020.

On the basis of end user, the food testing laboratories segment is anticipated to expand 1.1X by 2030-end, to reach a market valuation of US$ 98 Mn.

Collectively, government institutions and food product companies are foreseen to account for over 75% of the absolute $ opportunity from 2020 and 2030.

By region, East Asia is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing dioxin analyzer market, and is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 20 Mn by the end of 2030.

Key Segments of Dioxin Analyzer Market

Fact.MR’s study on the dioxin analyzer market offers information divided into three key segments – technology, end user, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Technology

GC – MS/MS

GC – HRMS

LC – MS/MS

End-User

Food Testing Laboratories

Government Institutions

Food Product Companies

Facility Expansion to Enhance Market Resiliency

Prominent players in the dioxin analyzer market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation., Bruker Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, AB Sciex Pte. Ltd., JEOL Ltd., and Gasmet Technologies Oy, among others. These players are focusing on expanding their facilities to increase their reach in the global market.

