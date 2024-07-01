SmartBear Advances High-Performance Team, Growth, and Acquisition Milestones with New Chief People Officer

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-advances-high-performance-team,-growth,/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility solutions, named Amy Cohn as its new Chief People Officer, highlighting the company’s dedication to fostering a high-performing team, delivering exceptional experiences to global customers, and fueling growth and expansion. A 20+ year veteran of the HR industry, Amy was most recently Chief People Officer at Allego. She joins SmartBear at a pivotal time of transformation, innovation, and growth for the company, driven by AI and automation. Amy will help guide the SmartBear team, currently 850+ strong worldwide and growing, in support of its global customer base through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Her leadership will be instrumental in paving the way to achieve the company’s $500 million milestone.

“As we approach and extend past half a billion in revenue, Amy will play a crucial role in fostering a culture where high-performing teams thrive,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Amy’s extensive experience and passion for cultivating exceptional talent make her the perfect fit to lead our people-first approach, empowering employees to innovate in all areas, including all our AI capabilities. Together, we look forward to shaping an environment where every individual can thrive and contribute to our customers’ success.”

Amy Cohn leads SmartBear’s global People & Culture teams, overseeing talent and people strategies, culture, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, including diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). With over 15 years of leadership experience at organizations like Quickbase, where she served as Chief People Officer, Amy is dedicated to developing strong leaders. She is committed to fostering a company culture that supports SmartBear’s business goals and strategies while meeting the needs and aspirations of employees worldwide during this pivotal period.

“During this exciting phase of growth and innovation at SmartBear, I am committed to developing leaders who will drive our future successes,” said Amy Cohn. “Together, we’re establishing a foundation of strategic leadership that is crucial for our ongoing expansion and innovation.”

Amy joins the company’s executive leadership team, comprised of more than half women, many roles not typically filled by women in STEM, tech, or sales, and includes: Karina Black, SVP, Financial Planning and Analysis; Melissa Campbell, CRO; Lisa Dockins, SVP & Corporate Controller; Cynthia Gumbert, CMO; Maureen Plowman, SVP, Brand & Corporate Communications; Vineeta Puranik, SVP, Engineering and DevOps; Jenn McAuliffe, SVP, Global Enterprise Sales; and Shital Whitmore, CFO.

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted capabilities that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality with AI-powered test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Our award-winning products include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, PactFlow, and Stoplight, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

