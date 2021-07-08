Organic Extracts Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast 2021 – 2031

For detailed insights on this market, request for brochure here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2260

The consumer attraction towards organic or chemical free products likely to contribute to the growth of organic extracts market. The growing demand for organic extracts from various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals to impart color, flavor, and nutrition is anticipated to boost the growth of the organic extracts market in the near future. The growing attraction of consumers towards organic and herbal dietary supplement and also increasing awareness towards health likely to fuel the growth of organic extracts market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

The consumers are now switching to a healthier lifestyle and preferred to use natural and organic products. The rising demand for herbal products in pharmaceuticals and food industries is expected to drive the growth of global organic extracts market significantly. The side effects associated with synthetic chemicals and drugs leads to various harm to health, which has changed the consumer preference towards healthy and safe organic products.

Consumers are now attracting more towards herbal cosmetic and personal care products and raising the demand for organic extracts in the global market. The food and beverage industry use organic extracts widely as color and flavoring agent, anti-oxidant. The significant growth of the food and beverage industry likely to fuel the growth of organic extracts market in near future.

The rising awareness towards healthy lifestyle and attraction of consumers towards natural and herbal products are anticipated to fuel the growth of the organic extracts market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Global Organic Extracts Market: Segmentation

The organic extracts can be classified on the basis of source type as fruit extracts, flower extracts, vegetable extracts, and other organic extracts. The organic extracts can also be classified on the basis of the form of the product as liquids, creams, and capsules.

The organic extracts market can be classified on the basis of the end-user industry as food and beverage industry, cosmetics and personal care industry, healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry, agriculture and others.

The global organic extracts market can also be classified on the basis of the sales channel as direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales channel segment can further be classified as pharmacy stores, modern trade channel, retailers, specialty stores and online channel.

Global Organic Extracts Market: Prominent Players

Alkaloids Corp., Indena, Ingredia Nutritional, Lehmann & Voss & Co., Organic Herb Inc., Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd., Linnea S.A., , Phytovation Ltd., Prinova Group, Naturex, Berrypharma AG, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, QUALIPHAR, Kuber Impex Ltd., Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd., and Plant Extracts International Inc. are the key players of the organic extracts market.

