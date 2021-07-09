Horizon Financial Services, LLC and Advisory Alpha Form a New Strategic Partnership

WINSTON-SALEM, USA, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — Horizon Financial Services, LLC is pleased to announce its recent strategic partnership with Advisory Alpha, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, that works with a select number of independent financial advisors throughout the United States. This relationship will allow Horizon Financial to expand its planning services, strengthen its infrastructure and provide clients with a broader range of investment choices.

Through this strategic partnership, clients of Horizon Financial will enjoy the benefits of an expanded portfolio management team with years of experience and specialized investment strategies suited for a diverse group of investors. Advisory Alpha’s advanced institutional research processes and trading tools are designed to enhance Horizon Financial’s ability to manage accounts and help stay in step with an ever-changing investment landscape. Other benefits of this new strategic partnership include low-cost portfolio options, improved online account access and educational resources.

John Brais, Owner of Horizon Financial, shares “We feel certain our collaboration with Advisory Alpha will strengthen and expand the services we currently provide.” Steve Osterink, CFA, CPA with Advisory Alpha, states “We are honored and excited to extend our services to Horizon Financial and their clients. We feel this joint partnership will provide great value for years to come”.

About Horizon Financial Services, LLC

Horizon Financial Services, LLC is a local independent fiduciary planning firm focused on transparency and putting its client’s best interests first. Their team of experienced financial planners and family wealth counselors helps individuals effectively manage their wealth and also plan for retirement. Horizon Financial provides a comprehensive approach to planning, which includes wealth management, retirement and income planning, tax minimization strategies and legacy building. For more information, visit horizonfs.com.

About Advisory Alpha

Advisory Alpha partners with select financial advisors by providing a comprehensive solution designed to simplify, grow and maximize the impact of their partner financial advisors’ practices. Advisory Alpha measures an investment’s excess return relative to its benchmark after accounting for the risk involved. Their goal is to help their advisor partners systematically deliver an extraordinary client experience and excess results relative to the average financial advisor. Advisory Alpha’s team, infrastructure and drive have an unwavering focus on adding alpha to their financial advisors’ practices. For more information, visit advisoryalpha.com.

Disclosure: Advisory services are offered through Horizon Financial Services, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Insurance products and services are offered through New Horizon Financial Services Inc., an affiliated company. Horizon Financial Services, LLC and New Horizon Financial Services Inc. are not affiliated with or endorsed by the Social Security Administration or any government agency.