InApp Named as Top Custom Software Development Partner in India by Clutch

California, USA, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — InApp, Inc. is pleased to announce that the company has been named one of the Top Custom Software Development Partners in India Clutch.

Clutch is a leading USA-based ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. The company uses a one-of-a-kind rating formula by collecting client feedback and analyzing industry data to help businesses find B2B services or solutions.

Clutch selected InApp for its dedication and proven quality, which helps the company’s clients with software engineering and technical solutions for developing environments, technologies, and platforms worldwide.

“InApp is delighted to be recognized by Clutch as a leading custom software development company. We believe the award reflects our 20 years in the industry and the terrific work our more than 300 talented employees do every day for our strong and growing list of world-class customers,” said Jason Johnson, EVP, Global Growth, InApp, Inc.

The award reflects the company’s overall 4.9 stars ratings on the Clutch profile, which helped InApp stand out from competitors.

About InApp

InApp is a full-scale software services company operating for more than 20 years with a solid client base ranging from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups to SMBs. The company has offices in the USA, India, and Japan. Founded by a group of IT experts with several years of Big 5 consulting experience, the company offers an integrated portfolio of software engineering services that include application services, product engineering, mobility solutions, programming services, testing services, UI design services, games, and infotainment. InApp is a certified Gold Microsoft Partner.

InApp offers expertise in core technologies, cloud computing, analytics, blockchain solutions, AR & VR solutions, AI & deep learning, and IoT. The company has been a pioneer in providing cutting-edge technology services in diversified verticals such as construction, manufacturing, business software, and more. Our teams consist of 300+ graduate and postgraduate computer scientists and engineers, assisted by other experts in project management, technology selection, and advice and process management.

