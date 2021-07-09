Biotechnology Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, July 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Biotechnology Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next seven years. Rapid surge in the biotechnology market is credited to the development of regenerative medicine and genetics in diagnostics. Shifting trend towards personalized and regenerative medicine is expected to drive market growth of biotechnology over the forecast period. Globally, the biotechnology industry is predicted to generate massive revenue over next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the industry.

Increasing adoption of biotechnology market in healthcare sector and pharmaceutical industry coupled with reduced manufacturing cost of drugs and various chemical products are expected to drive market demand for biotechnology solutions over the forecast period. Rising number of application in agriculture sector, including protection against diseases & fungicide, and higher germination rate. These factors are significantly contributing to high-end market demand in the recent years. Use of biotechnology enhance germination rate and offer uniformity, to overcome seed dormancy is anticipated to drive market demand in the upcoming years. Biotechnology helps to initiate the metabolic processes of germination.

Request a Sample Copy of Biotechnology Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/biotechnology-market/request-sample

Advent of white biotechnology for production of various biofuels like bioethanol and biodiesel is fostering industry expansion of the biotechnology industry over the forecast period. In addition, white biotechnology plays a vital role during production of essential chemical products such as organic acids, amino acids, ethanol and various types of vitamins, thus propelling market growth, in the recent years. In addition, the biotechnology is considered as simple process involving least number of production steps and produces minimum residue after the completion. Unlike other types of chemical process, the biotechnology is not affected by price volatilities of raw materials. These advantages are estimated to foster the market growth of biotechnology in years to come.

Biotechnology Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

DNA Sequencing

Nanobiotechnology

Tissue engineering and Regeneration

Fermentation

Cell Based Assay

PCR Technology

Chromatography Market

Others

Biotechnology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Health

Food & Agriculture

Natural Resources & Environment

Industrial Processing

Bioinformatics

Others

The key players in the biotechnology industry are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amyris, Inc., BioAmber, Inc., Borregaard Ltd., Codexis, Inc., Deinove S.A., Evolva Holding S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Merck & Co., and Sanofi S.A.

Access Biotechnology Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/biotechnology-market

Biotechnology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com