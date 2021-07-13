MORBiZ releases blog on boosting SEO for small businesses

Kirkland, WA, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — The small business web marketing pros at MORBiZ have released a new blog featuring a number tips to help small businesses improve their search engine optimization (SEO). The blog is written for small businesses owners interested in improving how they are found online and focuses on SEO methods utilized by local web marketing experts. The blog, found at www.morbiz.com/boosting-seo-on-small-business-websites, includes the following tips. The extended version can be read at the aforementioned link.

Focused Content

Among the most important SEO factors is the website’s written content. It needs to be easy to read, clearly state its purpose and ultimately answer questions that viewers may have. As Google’s webmaster guidelines say, “Make pages primarily for users, not for search engines.”

Importance of Keywords

A part of creating content for a small business website is identifying keywords that searchers are likely to use to find a company like yours. It’s important not to overstuff the pages, but to also use a variety of keywords to give the site the best chance of being found.

Update Your Site Regularly

Search engines are designed to answer questions posed by searchers. To do so, they look for helpful content all over the web. By regularly posting articles and blogs that have information likely sought by potential customers, your website will rank near the top of results.

Play the Long Game

It’s important to understand that utilizing new SEO tactics does not necessarily provide instant gratification. In fact, a new website can take a month or more to find its way to the top of search results, even with excellent SEO tactics in place.

Be sure to read the full blog or contact the small business marketing experts at MORBiZ by calling 855-266-7249 or using the form at www.morbiz.com/web-contact-form. We’ll gladly provide you with a free web presence snap shot and let you know how we can help to improve your small business SEO.