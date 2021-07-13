MORBiZ Releases FAQ About Google Ads

Kirkland, WA, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — MORBiZ has released a new Frequently Asked Questions blog all about Google Ads, formerly Google AdWords. The goal of the FAQ is to educate business owners about Google Ads usage and how it can enhance their business’ web presence. Highlights from the FAQ, which can be found at www.morbiz.com/google-ads-faq, can be found below. If you have any additional questions, don’t hesitate to contact the Internet marketing experts at MORBiZ.

What is Google Ads?

Google Ads is Google’s pay-per-click (PPC) advertising system that allows businesses to place relevant ads at the top of search results when consumers seek products and services similar to those of the business and in their geographic location.

How Much does Google Ads Cost?

The beauty of Google Ads is that you can set your own budget. That said, you’re bidding against other businesses for the ad space, which means that certain sectors and locations will cost more for quality placement than others.

Does Google Ads Work Immediately?

While a Google Ad campaign can be set up in a relatively short time, it can take a month or more for the ads to truly have a positive effect on your bottom line. Some experimentation with ad language and budgets may be necessary to see the best possible results. At MORBiZ, we have years of experience running Google Ad campaigns, so we can minimize this so-called testing period so you can start feeling the benefits sooner rather than later.

