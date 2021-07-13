JALAN BESAR , SINGAPORE, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — ICOM marine radio transceiver can be remotely controlled with up to three controllers and the system allows for maximum operating flexibility anywhere on your boat.

It is easy to take two-way VHF communication for granted until you don’t have it. Lucky for us, there are many handheld radios available for use as a backup way to stay in touch with ATC after a com failure, or to get in touch with help when you find yourself on the ground.

We used to call handhelds “bricks that talk” when I was in the airline world. If you were on the ramp and needed to summon maintenance people, the fastest way was to find a ground worker with a brick that talked.

I recently acquired an Icom A25N as my personal “brick,” and I love it. The unit has an easy-to-use keyboard and a huge screen that makes my aged eyes work a little less hard when I am trying to program and view the radio in the very common turbulence we General Aviation airplane drivers encounter on almost every flight.

This radio sports VOR capability as well as rudimentary GPS. Bluetooth is available for use in linking up with your favorite headset or your electronic devices.

The A25N comes with two battery options. You can go with the included rechargeable battery or the also-included battery pack that uses AAs. I prefer to use the rechargeable one while holding a full battery pack in my flight bag as a backup.

I have so many things in my cockpit that use AAs; I always carry 10 to 20 spare batteries for use in my noise-canceling headphones, etc.