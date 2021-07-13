Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Company Profiles, Financial Performance & Product Benchmarking, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global electrolytic manganese dioxide market size is anticipated to touch USD 2.01 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast duration. Growing utilization of batteries in different consumer electronics and rising sales of electric vehicles are proliferating the growth of the market. The rise in demand for batteries from different end-user industries such as automotive and electrical is estimated to supplement market growth.

Key Players:

Tosoh Corporation

Mesa Minerals Limited (Mesa)

Tronox Limited

Price International Corporation

American Manganese Inc.

Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd.

Micromesh Minerals & Metals

Qingdao BassTech Co., Ltd.

Delta EMD Ltd.

Metallics Mine-chem Pvt. Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

The advent of Lithiated Manganese Dioxide (LMD) is the major development experienced by the market. It consists of 61% manganese, 35% oxygen and 4% lithium. Further, the battery provides benefits including thermal stability, improved safety and high-power output. These benefits led to the rise in the application of these batteries in electrical vehicles.

Additional, growing demand for water treatment application is likely to propel the growth of the water treatment industry over the forecast period, which, in turn, is expected to supplement the demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide. Further, benefits such as high capacity over the long-range and larger shelf life of these batteries are projected to make them demanding in developed countries. For example, the U.S is one the largest water treatment market and is estimated to attribute significantly to the market growth.

Growing penetration of portable devices across the world is likely to affect positively to the EMD market growth in the near future. These batteries ensure a constant supply of power to the electronic devices by absorbing fluctuations and damage. In addition, rise in power consumption in emerging countries such as India, China and Vietnam is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

Application Outlook:

Batteries Alkaline Batteries Zinc-carbon Batteries Li-ion Batteries

Water Treatment

By application, the battery segment held the largest market share in 2018 occupying over 90% share. Further, this segment is projected to ascend with a significant growth rate over the forecast duration. Water treatment segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2025.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America held USD 565.8 million and emerged as the largest shareholder. Further, the region is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. In power production, EMD is used in cathodes of batteries. Growing sales of electric vehicles in the region is the prime factor attributing to the growth of the market.

On the other hand, Europe is estimated to account for USD 346.9 million by 2025 owing to the rising demand for electrical vehicles. The rise in investments by governments in the region on lithium-ion batteries are primarily attributing to the growth of the market.

In 2018, Asia Pacific occupied 34.0% of the market share and projected to ascend significantly owing to rising demand for batteries. Growing demand for electrical products is positively attributing to the growth of the market. The region is the largest manufacturer of EMD anywhere in the world.

