Geriatric Medicine Market Revenue, Restraint, Challenges & Key Company Ranking Analysis

The global Geriatric Medicine Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Geriatric Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 1.01 Trillion By 2024. Geriatric medicine or geriatrics is a branch of medicine that focuses on medical issues and diseases of aging, and for old age. There is no specific age at which patients may undergo geriatric physician. The Geriatric Medicine Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Key Players:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

AstraZeneca plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Company Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Growth Drivers:

Growing geriatric population, increasing occurrence of several target diseases, and developed and affordable healthcare and medicines sector are documented as major factors of Geriatric Medicine Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, difficulty in access to geriatric care among elderly patients in developing countries may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Geriatric Medicine Market is segmented based on therapeutic, medical condition, and region.

Therapeutic Category Outlook:

Analgesics

Antihypertensives

Statins

Antidiabetics

Proton Pump Inhibitor

Anticoagulant

Antipsychotics

Antidepressants

Analgesics sector accounted for the significant market share of Geriatric Medicine and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. In addition, antidiabetic sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Therapeutic condition:

Cardiovascular diseases

Arthritis

Neurological Disorders

Cancer

Osteoporosis

Respiratory

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Geriatric Medicine and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be enhanced healthcare facilities & developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policy, rising number of old people suffering from several target diseases, and presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise developing healthcare infrastructure, growth in disposable income, launch of many generic and patented drugs, and rise in private and public healthcare expenditure. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Geriatric Medicine in the region.

