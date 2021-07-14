Solar Control Window Film Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Solar Control Window Film Market is expected to value at USD 849.2 million by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing demand from various end-user sector such as automotive industry, building & construction sector, and marine industry. Soaring demand for solar control window films in green houses and smart homes is expected to boost market demand for solar control window film over the forecast period. Globally, the solar control window films market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

The growing automobile sector along with the rising consumer awareness, shifting focus towards regular maintenance of vehicles, and high-end demand for paint protection in order to avoid high maintenance costs is anticipated to fuel the growth of solar control window film industry in automotive industry. Moreover, rapid industrialization, urbanization and ever-growing population is leading to the rising standards of living and increasing disposable income, thus driving demand of window films across the globe. Other factors such as increasing demand for passenger vehicles, particularly in developed economies and rising per capita income are expected to drive the growth of solar control over the forecast period.

Solar control window film prevents 99% of harmful long wave ultraviolet A (UVA) and short wave ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation. Solar control window film are produced in variable shades and sizes. The thickness of shade varies accordingly percentage of variable light transmission, ranging from three to seventy percent. Prevention of direct sunlight window films entering the vehicle can damage both leather and interiors of the vehicle. Solar control window film not only offers protection from direct sunlight but also increase life span of leather and vehicle interiors.

The growing popularity of the sun-controlled window films is attributed to rising demand from residential and commercial applications coupled with prevention of potential skin diseases. In addition, adverse atmospheric conditions in countries such as India, UAE, Brazil, and Mexico is expected to drive the growth of the sun-controlled window film market over the forecast period. Direct ultra-violet radiation from the sun is primary cause of the 90% of all skin cancer. The sun-controlled window films reduces solar heat while maintaining the sustainable and comfortable environment.

The key players in the solar control window films industry are the 3M Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Madico, Inc., Toray Plastics, Inc., Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Co., Armolan GmbH, Rayno Window Film Ltd., Suntek Energy Systems Pvt., Ltd., Reflectiv SAS, and Nexfil Co., Ltd.

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Dyed Films

Clear Films

Vacuum Coated Films

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Construction

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

