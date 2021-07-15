Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Key Opportunities Prioritized By Application, Shape & End Use

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market size is expected to value at USD 3.2 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising health awareness among general population and increase in initiatives undertaken by local governments and private bodies to promote use of erectile dysfunction drugs. Growing education levels about use of these products coupled with rising geriatric population base across the globe is predicted to drive the growth of erectile dysfunction drugs industry over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Bayer AG

Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltd.

Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer

K. Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Vivus

Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Co.

Growth Drivers:

Changing food habits and adoption of sedentary lifestyle has led to prevalence of lifestyle diseases, thus propelling the demand for erectile dysfunction drugs in the market. Development of various molecule combinations and drug delivery techniques like creams and pellets to achieve higher efficacy and performance are predicted to fuel market demand for the erectile dysfunction drugs, in the upcoming period. Globally, the erectile dysfunction drug market is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the erectile dysfunction drugs industry. Additionally, the rise in number of the patents for key drug molecules and higher approval rate by regional & international authorities are expected to stimulate the market growth over the forecast period.

However, the patent expiration of key drugs molecules and lack of awareness in the rural areas, particularly in the Asia Pacific region is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, health hazards due to excessive use of the erectile dysfunction drugs are restraining overall market growth, in the recent years.

Low cost counterfeit drugs and easy availability are leading to decline in the valuation of the branded erectile dysfunction drugs. Yet, growing research & development activities and various regional government reforms couple with public awareness initiatives in various parts of the globe are projected to foster market expansion in the upcoming period. In addition, rising healthcare infrastructure activities, strong economic growth, and rising target population are anticipated to offer lucrative market opportunities for existing market players in the region.

Product Outlook:

Viagra (sildenafil citrate)

Cialis (tadalafil)

Levitra/Staxyn (vardenafil)

Stendra/Spedra (avanafil)

Zydena (udenafil)

Vitaros (Alprostadil Cream)

Regional Outlook:

The erectile dysfunction drug industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in medicine & pharmaceutical sector, increase in the approval rate, rising research & development initiatives regarding the development of innovative drug molecules and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the erectile dysfunction drug market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and South Korea are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising occurrence of erectile dysfunction & infections, increasing base of geriatric population, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

