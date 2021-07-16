Pest Control Market Expected to Reach $29.1 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Pest Control Market by Pest Type (Insects, Rodents, Termites), Control Method (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological), Mode of Application (Sprays, Traps, Baits), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026” The global pest control market is projected to reach USD 29.1 billion by 2026, from USD 22.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about environmental pollution and public health concerns caused by vector-borne diseases are the major factors driving the demand for pest control services across the globe. With the increase in population, there is also increased pressure on limited resources, resulting in overexploitation and environmental degradation. The degradation of the ecosystem leads to global warming and temperature rise, which are expected to enhance the survival capability of pests across different seasons indirectly. Global warming has been an important factor in the movement of tropical pests away from the equatorial region.

Drivers: Rising adoption of digital applications and technology

One of the most important aspects of food safety in the global food supply chains is pest control. The changes in the way food are produced, sourced, and distributed, along with climate changes, have led to an increase in risks of food safety from pests. In addition, more stringent regulations for food safety and changes in consumer demands are the key factors that are projected to encourage food producers/manufacturers to find more efficient and sustainable ways to ensure food quality and safety. Changes in consumer habits, such as online shopping, have led to an increase in the use of automation in the supply chain, which allows pests to thrive where there are few or no humans around to notice pest infestations or deter pests, such as rats and mice. Thus, pest control manufacturers are adopting greener and smarter pest control solutions.

Nowadays, IoT has been a trending technology that helps in the remote monitoring and control of pests. IoT technology allows businesses in the food sector to address these food safety challenges. IoT devices can monitor and report pest activity in real-time and collect data that provides new insights into pest behavior that can help improve pest control and food safety.

Challenges: Growth in pest resistance against chemical compounds

Even though insects are effectively controlled by the application of chemicals, these insect species can develop resistance to insecticides when exposed to a larger dose of these active ingredients frequently. For instance, flies are known to have developed high resistance against all types of insecticides due to the improper handling of pesticides. According to the Center for Integrated Pest Management, over 600 species of pests have developed resistance to chemical compounds. This has encouraged the use of biocontrol products and alternative measures, including crop rotation, to prevent pests from building any resistance.

By mode of application, the traps segment is the fastest growing segment in the market during the forecast period

Traps are among the oldest forms of pest control and can be used to control certain forms of insects as well as wildlife pests. The different types of traps include glue traps, rat traps, mesh, mousetraps, cages, and snare traps. Traps are among the more popular solutions as they are inexpensive and can often be used multiple times. While most of these traps require manual handling, there have been developments with respect to a newer generation of traps that employ a higher degree of digital components. Modern rodent management systems such as the Rodent Monitoring System (RMS) from Bayer incorporates radio signals and server commands that inform the facility manager when a rodent is caught.

North America is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The North American pest control market is projected to be the largest between 2021 and 2026, while the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. North America was the largest consumer of pest control in 2020. It is still the largest market for pest control, with 50.6% of the market share. There are over 20,000 pest control companies in North America, with an average of six technicians in each company. The strengthening of the housing market and a steadily improving economy have led to increased investments in both residential and commercial properties.

Request for Customization:

Key Market Players:

The key service providers in this market include Terminix (US), Ecolab (US), Anticimex (Sweden), Rollins Inc. (US), Rentokil Initial Plc (UK), and RATSENSE (Singapore). The pesticide suppliers in the pest control market include Bayer CropScience (Germany), BASF (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan), Adama (Israel), FMC Corporation (US), Corteva Agriscience (US), PelGar International (UK), and Bell Laboratories (US). These players are undertaking strategies such as new product developments and launches and divestments to improve their market positions and extend their competitive advantage.

