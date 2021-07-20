In-app Advertising Market Top Company Overview, Sales Channels & Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global In-app Advertising Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global in-app advertising market size is estimated to attain USD 226,422.8 million by 2025 and registering CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to new report by Million Insights. In-app advertising allows advertisers to display several types of advertisements including pop-up videos, banners on mobile applications in order to reach their targeted audience. This market is gaining traction due to growing demand for in-app advertising from retail, entertainment and education industry verticals.

Key Players:

In-app Advertising Mill, Inc.

Tapjoy

TUNE

Chartboost

Flurry

Facebook

BYYD

Verizon Communications

InMobi

Google

Growth Drivers:

In-app ads are able to engage customers more as compared to mobile web ads. In addition, in-app advertising helps marketers to attract customers based on some attributes such as location, interest, age, and their shopping patterns. Increasing number of advanced applications is another factor expected to drive market growth.

The rapidly increasing popularity of online gaming and e-commerce portals are encouraging marketers to adopt in-app advertisements, thereby expected to further propel the in-app advertising market growth. Moreover, for mobile application developers, in-app advertising is one of the best strategies for revenue generation, as app developers get payment to displays ads on their mobile apps.

The market is gaining traction among various advertisement agencies and companies, as in-app advertising allows them to customize ads as per customers’ needs along with high accuracy. Additionally, the growth of the market is characterized by browsing habits of users which make easier for advertisers to target the customers.

Application Outlook:

Messaging

Entertainment

Gaming

Online Shopping

Payment & Ticketing

Regional Outlook:

North America is leading the global in-app advertising market due to seamless internet connectivity, a high number of smartphones and tablet users and the presence of a large number of retailers and well-establishes corporate sectors. Growing demand for mobile-based advertisements in several end-use industries owing to the popularity of gaming, messaging, online shopping, and others is another factor expected to drive the market growth in this region. Companies located in North America and Europe has a higher budget for advertisement, which is expected to boost the demand for in-app advertising in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as fastest growing region over the forecast period. Factors like the rising preference for online shopping, rapid penetration of smartphone users, and significant development in internet infrastructure in this region are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted on market growth. Due to lockdowns across globe, app downloads increased for industries such as education, e-commerce, and remote work. Thus, increase in rate of downloading mobile apps is expected to drive the market growth in current situation. In-app advertising is getting more affordable and can provide a broad reach across the various audiences in the lockdown. In addition, high installation of health and fitness app is expected to drive the market growth during pandemic situation.

