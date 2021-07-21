Moscow exports to France more than tripled in Q1 2021



MOSCOW, Russia, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — At the end of the first quarter of 2021, Moscow’s non-resource non-energy exports (NRE) to France more than tripled and reached USD 48.1 million. The share of Moscow in the all-Russian NRE to France in Q1 accounted for more than 22%, said Vladimir Efimov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations.

“Moscow and France are systematically expanding trade cooperation. According to the results of the first quarter of 2021, Moscow manufacturers supplied products to France to the value of USD 48.1 million, which is 208.6% more than in the same period of 2020, when exports amounted to almost USD 15.6 million. And compared to the first quarter of 2019, Moscow’s NRE exports to France increased by 92.2% in Q1 2021,” the Deputy Mayor said.

He also added that Moscow is gradually increasing its supplies to the French market of such products as, for example, self-adhesive paper and cardboard, tires for passenger cars, parts of turbomotors and even plugs and sockets for voltages up to 1000 V.

Moscow turbojet engines with thrust upwards of 25 kN topped the list of the goods exported to France: in January-March 2021, its volume of exports amounted to USD 7.7 million. The country purchased tires for passenger cars for a total amount of more than USD 2 million. The exports of turbomotor parts increased by 75.6% and amounted to USD 0.32 million, and the exports of self-adhesive paper and cardboard increased almost by six times and amounted to USD 1.52 million.

Also in the first quarter, French customers purchased from Moscow parts of air conditioners, processors and controllers, as well as gas turbines up to 5 MW, which were not purchased by France in Q1 2020.

“Cooperation between Moscow and France has big potential and great strategic importance. Despite the pandemic in 2020 Moscow’s NRE to France grew by 21.6% compared to 2019 and amounted to USD 147 million. The share of Moscow in the all-Russian NRE exports exceeded 19% last year,” said Alexander Prokhorov, Head of the Investment and Industrial Policy Department of Moscow City.

In 2020 a significant increase in exports could be observed in several product categories. For example, France purchased mechanical equipment and machinery for USD 23.3 million, which is 66.6% more than in 2019. Supplies of paper and paperboard increased by more than 60.5% and amounted to USD 3.05 million. Exports of X-ray equipment increased by 81.5%, supplies of medical devices and devices made in Moscow increased by 22.1%.