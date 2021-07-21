Advanced Cloud Based Complaint Management Solution for Businesses

Posted on 2021-07-21

Milpitas, California, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — TeroTAM Techlabs Pvt. Ltd., provider of CMMS software announces the complete package solution for Complaint Management with modernized features that helps organizations to plan and implement the accurate complaint management with Supreme level of effectiveness. With constant involvement with their clients and continuous efforts of a dedicated development team, TeroTAM has designed a solution that helps you efficiently handle your internal as well external complaints in a smart and smooth way.

TeroTAM’s Complaint Tracking & management solution enables you to Plan, Execute, Control and Analyze the issues and solutions with an ease through a simple user interface. 

Advanced Features of TeroTAM’s Complaint Management Solution

  • Create complaints from anywhere with cloud-based centralized platform
  • Assign the complaints to any internal or external person or team
  • Track the complaints in Real Time through smartphone
  • Issue the complaint work order with comments for a quick insight of issue
  • Attached Image with the work order for detailed and better understanding
  • Improvised Real Time Reports and Customized Analytics

About TeroTAM:

TeroTAM is a New Age Asset Management Solution that empowers the users to manage, maintain and control their Assets and Equipments and Human power  to enhance the efficiency and extend the life of your assets. TeroTAM is equipped with multiple solutions like Asset Management, Complaint Tracking and Management, Facility Management, Task Management with QR code tracking, Centralized communication system with the high end features like Document and Image sharing and Digital signature.

 

