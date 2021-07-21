New book by Jonathan Maniscalco: Fifteen Stories

NYC, USA, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Jonathan Maniscalco: Fifteen Stories to Home hitting stores everywhere now.

Fifteen Stories to Home track the stages people often go through when living abroad. Starting with the high of leaving, the first cracks in that high, the disillusionment with life abroad, and then the appreciation of life there, that is deeper than the rush of travel, and everything else a person feels during the emotional cycle of living abroad and then coming back home.

Coming back home is not the same as never leaving. Experiencing life abroad is not just about reaching your destination. It is about the journey itself. It is about pushing your limits beyond your comfort zone. It is about learning. It is about finding yourself. Or as Ralph Waldo Emerson said: “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” Much of it you will find in these Fifteen Stories to Home.

Jonathan Maniscalco has taught English to ESL learners in Japan, Spain, Chile, and New York City. A Massachusetts native, he is a graduate of Boston University and is currently completing a master’s degree at Clark University. Fifteen Stories to Home is his second published short story collection. His first novel, The Dog Star Burned will be published in 2021.

Available on Amazon