New book by James W. White Ransoms Are For Amateurs

ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by James W. White Ransoms Are For Amateurs hitting stores everywhere now.

Ransoms Are For Amateurs is an action-packed crime suspense story that pits a seasoned and ruthless kidnapper against an untested detective in 1980’s San Francisco.

It is a story of violence and rage that cannot be stopped until an untested, but talented female detective gets in the way, nearly paying with her life in the process.

Ransoms Are For Amateurs will surprise you with its spooky storyline which takes the reader on a wild ride full of high tension, dangerous and evil conflicts, a love adventure, and a wicked twist at the end.

James W. White is a California-based writer of historical and science fiction. He earned an MA in U.S. History. His professional career has included military service, teaching, research librarian and technical writing. Jim’s stories have appeared in Datura Literary Journal, Chronoscope Magazine, The Wapshott Press and Scarlet Leaf Review