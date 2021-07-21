For a Fast and Easy House Cash Sale Turn to Southern Hills Home Buyers

Plano, TX, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Trying to sell your house and not getting any concrete offers? Then Southern Hills Home Buyers could be your solution on moving out and moving on up with cash for a new place!

Southern Hills are the pacesetters for homes-for-cash solutions in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas and consistently offer the fastest, safest and easiest way to buy your house with the minimum of fuss.

Brandon Beatty of Southern Hills said a recent testimonial from one of their clients proved the company puts its money where its mouth is to effect positive change for the homeowner looking to sell.

The client, a widow, had a property in Oakwood, Dallas, but had contemplating selling for a couple of years to move out of state to be nearer family. She wanted a flexible closing timeline to give her time to go search for a new home.

She spoke of her joy at completing the deal in an interview on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hz6g6V-ueo0.

“Southern Hills set a closing date three months in advance and allowed her plenty of time to search,” said Brandon. “We bought the house as-is and allowed her to leave any furniture.

“As soon as she found the house she was looking for, we did a closing and allowed a lease back so she could have time to move.”

He said she received many phone calls, letters, and marketing from home buying companies but chose Southern Hills Home Buyers because they provided the best solution for her.

He added: “We buy houses as-is, and when we say as-is, we mean it. Clients don’t need to make any repairs, updates, or even clean their home out before selling to us. We clean out after you move out.”

So if you’re looking to sell your fast, contact (214) 880-6264 or email brandon@southernhillshomebuyers.com. Or view their website at https://www.southernhillshomebuyers.com/.