Epilepsy Drugs Market Consumer Trends and Factors Affecting Buying Decision, 2024

The global Epilepsy Drugs Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Epilepsy Drugs Market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR in the forthcoming period. Epilepsy drugs have pharmacokinetic properties and are administered to children, adults, and adolescents. Carbamazepine is applicable for focal seizures with strong properties of inducing and enables development of milder tolerance level that could be increased weekly.

Key Players:

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • UCB Pharma, Inc.
  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Pfizer
  • Novartis AG
  • Sanofi Aventis S.A.
  • Shire PLC
  • Cephalon
  • Tansna Therapeutics, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Epilepsy drugs market is highly driven by rise in cases of stroke, brain tumors, and brain injury. Antiepileptic drugs are prescribed due to the rising demands for treatment for epilepsy. Adoption of novel approach by manufacturers for production of therapeutic drugs also contributes to the market growth in the forecast period.

Change in lifestyle and increase in geriatric population with unmet medical needs along with rise in awareness is expected to trigger the market growth in the near future. However, rise in demand for generic drugs and availability of cheaper substitutes are likely to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

Global Epilepsy Drug market (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • First generation anti-epileptic drug
  • Second generation anti-epileptic drug
  • Third generation anti-epileptic drug

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
  • Asia Pacific
    • India
    • China
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
  • MEA
    • South Africa

Geographical segmentation for epilepsy drugs industry includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America is a huge market exhibiting higher potential in terms of diagnosis and treatments coupled with rise in prevalence of epilepsy since it has affected a major population in the United States.

Asia-Pacific regions have also registered a remarkable growth in the forecast period due to high prevalence of epilepsy in several parts of the region. Availability of drugs and treatment through novel mechanisms are some factors driving the market growth for APAC. Latin America is a huge market for epilepsy drugs that encompasses significant healthcare expenditure along with higher prevalence of epileptic cases in the region. The key players in the epilepsy drugs market include Sanofi S.A., UCB Pharma Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Co, Abbott Laboratories Inc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, CephalonInc, and SunovionPharamceuticals.

