Tensiometer Market worth USD 151 million : Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities

This study on the global tensiometer market involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

[131 Pages Report] The global tensiometer market is expected to reach USD 151 million by 2024 from an estimated value of USD 103 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The global market for tensiometer is primarily driven by the need to improve product quality and manufacturing processes, increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and technological advancements. However, the reluctance to switch from conventional methods and a dearth of skilled personnel will challenge market growth.

Market Dynamics

On the basis of product, the tensiometer market is segmented into optical tensiometers, force tensiometers, volumetric tensiometers, bubble pressure tensiometers, and accessories. The optical tensiometers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large adoption of optical tensiometers in the chemical, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceutical, and material & coating industries in the R&D and quality control of products.

On the basis of industry, the tensiometer market is segmented into chemical, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical, medical device, cosmetic, and other industries (food & beverage, materials & composite, textile, and paper & packaging industries). The chemical industry segment accounted for the largest share of the tensiometers market in 2018. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the need to ensure high-quality products and the increasing demand for the characterization of surface interaction analysis of chemical compounds.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Latin America

The market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the tensiometer market. The factors such as chemical production growth in China, growth in Indian oil & gas industry, increasing demand for primary energy in India, and growth in medical device & pharmaceutical market in Asia are driving the growth of the tensiometer industry in this region.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The key players in the global tensiometer market are KRÜSS GmbH (Germany), DataPhysics Instruments GmbH (Germany), Biolin Scientific AB (Sweden), Kyowa Interface Science Co. Ltd. (Japan), LAUDA Scientific GmbH (Germany), TECLIS Scientific (France), Apex Instruments Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India), Pro-Pack Materials (Singapore), USA KINO Industry Co. Ltd. (US), and Kibron Inc. Oy (Finland).

DataPhysics Instruments GmbH (Germany) held the second-largest share in the market in 2018. The company offers a robust portfolio of tensiometers. To sustain its strong position in the market, the company focuses on strengthening its contact angle measuring device offerings through organic strategies, such as product launches and expansions. For instance, in June 2018, the company recently founded a new subsidiary in the US, named Data Physics Instruments USA Corp, to serve the surface chemistry market in the US and Canada.

