Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market: Use of Artificial Intelligence

[122 Pages Report] The patient safety and risk management solutions market is estimated to be worth USD 2.2 billion by 2024 from a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

The rising need to curtail healthcare costs, increasing incidences of medical errors & hospital-acquired infections, and growing government initiatives to improve patient safety and patient outcomes are key drivers of this market. On the other hand, the dearth of in-house IT expertise and the reluctance of healthcare providers to adopt new methods of patient safety and risk management are expected to restrain the growth of the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The Patient Risk Management Solutions Market for governance, risk & compliance solutions is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the Patient Risk Management Solutions Market for governance, risk, & compliance (GRC) solutions is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of adverse events to patients across the globe and the effective utilization of GRC solutions. GRC solutions provide safe, high-quality care to patients while maintaining compliance with industry standards and regulations.

The Patient Safety Management Solutions Market for ambulatory care centers is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Patient Safety Management Solutions Market for ambulatory care centers is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the rising need to minimize the risk associated with patient harm. In addition, implementation of patient safety and risk management software is vital for ambulatory care centers as it helps them in the effective management of patient safety events.

North America to hold the largest regional market share in 2019.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the patient safety and risk management software market in 2019, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the favorable regulations (such as Patient Safety Act and Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act) combined with the high healthcare IT spending in the region, and greater adoption of patient safety and risk management solutions.

Key Patient Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market Players:

Clarity Group Inc. (US), Conduent Inc. (US), Prista Corporation (US), Quantros Inc. (US), Riskonnect Inc. (US), RiskQual Technologies (US), RLDatix (Canada), Smartgate Solutions Ltd. (UK), The Patient Safety Company (Netherlands), and Verge Health (US).