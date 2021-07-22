2,6-dichloro Aniline Market Demand Is Driven From Pharmaceutical Industry, Fact.MR Research

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of 2,6-Dichloro Aniline gives estimations of the Size of 2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market and the overall 2,6-Dichloro Aniline share of key regional segments

2,6- Dichloro Aniline being a specialty chemical has limited applications in the chemicals and pharmaceutical industry. It is extensively used to manufacture drugs such as clonidine and diclofenac.

Diclofenac is a famous drug which is used and recommended globally to reduce pain and inflammation. The broad range of supply of diclofenac discloses the amount of 2,6-dichloroaniline. Global diclofenac and clonidine markets together capped around US$ 6 Bn in 2019 and has potential to double the market value by the end of forecast period.

Segmentation analysis of 2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market:

The global 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market is bifurcated into four major segments: purity, application, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of purity, 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market has been segmented as follows:

98%

98-99%

More than 99%

On the basis of application, 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market has been segmented as follows:

Chemical Manufacturing

API (Acute Pharmaceutical Ingredients)

Others

On the basis of End-use industry, 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market has been segmented as follows:

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Laboratories

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the 2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market are:

Global 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market is highly consolidated in nature with presence of only countable players across the globe. Key players in market are focused towards improving the product purity.

These players aim to channel a scattering range of 2,6-Dichloro Aniline suitable for different pharmaceutical and industrial purposes of varied purity. Key players in global 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market are CDH Fine Chemicals, Acros Organics N.V., TRC (Toronto Research Chemicals), Aarti Industries and others.

