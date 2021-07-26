App Promotion Summit (APS) nominates Ace Infoway as the Finalist for the App Developer Award 2021

California, USA, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — The renowned world’s leading app growth conference series, App Promotion Summit(APS) has placed Ace Infoway in the App Developer Awards 2021 finalist list in the Best eCommerce App Development Project category. The incredible performance of our product titled “Easy Progressive Web App”, available on the Shopify app store, made us hit the list.

Easy Progressive Web App (PWA) is the Shopify app that allows Shopify store owners to convert their existing website into a PWA or create one in no time, increasing their website traffic, hence conversions. With Easy PWA, the Shopify store owner need not struggle with developing android and iOS applications and paying monthly charges to the App stores for the applications, instead, they can create a progressive web app that is accessible directly from their web browser.

Here are some of the powerful features of the application that are worth considering –

Ready to be installed and added to your home screen.

Speeds up your website.

Allows you to configure app name & icon on android/iOS, which can be changed by the Admin when desired.

Not restricted to a specific platform like in the case of the mobile applications.

Extends Klaviyo Support.

Give complete control over PWA analytics.

The App Developer Awards are the annual barometer for the global app development industry, which aims at recognizing success and showcasing the leading app developers, agencies, and in-house development teams. To draw an unbiased decision, App Promotion Summit(APS) makes sure the participants are evaluated by an independent panel of expert judges.

PS: Award ceremony and winners announcement is supposed to be held on July 29th, 2021. Stay tuned!

About Ace Infoway

Ace Infoway is a leading web development and mobile app development company in Los Angeles, United States. Founded in 1999, the company specializes in full-stack web development, game development, iOS, and Android applications, web design creation, IT consulting, etc. Its core development team displays an admirable level of proficiency and commitment to every project, outshining the competition and continually attracting new prospects. With a wide range of industry expertise, the company assists clients in solving their business challenges as quickly and efficiently as possible, while maintaining high quality and efficiency.

Source: https://apppromotionsummit.com/app-developer-awards/

