a1qa receives a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER award in 2021 IT World Awards

Lakewood, USA, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — The experts of Globee® Business Awards included a1qa in the winners’ list within the IT Products & Services for Telecommunications category. Owing to QA assistance for a telecom leader, a1qa obtained recognition as a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER. The winners’ list helps the clients understand how companies address the challenges, deliver high-end products, handle uncertainty, and keep up with an ever-evolving IT market.

As a software testing company that provides QA assistance at all SDLC stages, a1qa supports customers in releasing top-tier IT solutions while meeting desired business outcomes.

To get a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER award, a1qa provided the project on ensuring high software quality for a telecom player. With test automation at the core of a QA strategy, a1qa helped a front-runner, uniting 750+ mobile operators, achieve:

– 40X hastened testing time of a new application

– 72X sped up deployment and configuration of a new environment

– 12X accelerated launch time of a novel solution.

The customer successfully embedded QA and software development into CI/CD pipelines, briskly spotted software glitches, optimized the processes, and maintained business continuity.

Dima Tish, Head of global business development at a1qa, shared his opinion:

“While supporting telecom companies in bringing their bold ideas to reality, skyrocketing software delivery, and releasing game-changing solutions of high quality through QA, we are dedicated to their business success as to our own.

a1qa continues nurturing the QA arsenal within our CoE for telecom to help our partners innovate at speed.”

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About a1qa

With 18+ years in SQA business, a1qa has already supported 800+ clients, including enterprises from the F500 list, in delivering high-quality software across telecom, eHealth, BFSI, and other industries. Leveraging a vast range of QA services, a1qa has completed 1,500 projects while helping customers accelerate time to market, reduce QA costs, enhance overall performance, and bring other business and operational benefits.

Contact:

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320

United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122

start@a1qa.com

