Ureteroscopy Market worth $1,054.1 million – Increasing Incidence of Urolithiasis and Technological Advancements

The high incidence of urolithiasis across the globe is a major factor driving the growth of Ureteroscopy Market. The rapidly increasing geriatric population, technological advancements in devices, and improving hospital infrastructures are the other major factors that are expected to support the growth of the flexible ureteroscopy market in the coming years.

According to the new market research report “Flexible and Semi-rigid Ureteroscopy Market by Product (Flexible Ureteroscopes, Semi-rigid Ureteroscopes), Application (Urolithiasis, Urinary Stricture, Kidney Cancer), End User (ASCS, Hospitals), and Region (US, Canada, Asia, Europe) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is expected to reach USD 1,054.1 million, at a CAGR of 5.4%

The Objectives of this Study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market by product type, application, end user, and region

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To identify the micromarkets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

To analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Geographically; the flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is geographically classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest regional market for ureteroscopes majorly due to the high prevalence of kidney stones (and the large number of surgical procedures performed for the same) and the rising healthcare expenditure in this region. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the flexible ureteroscopy market during the forecast period. Growth in this region is mainly due to the large patient population.

Some of the major players operating in ureteroscopy market are Olympus (Japan), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), KARL STORZ (Switzerland), Richard Wolf (Germany), ELMED Medical Systems (Turkey), Rocamed (France), Maxer Endoscopy (Germany), ProSurg (US), and Vimex Endoscopy (Poland).

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Flexible ureteroscopes are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

By type of product, the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopes market is further segmented into flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopes. The flexible ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2018. The growing incidence of urolithiasis, rising prevalence rate of kidney cancers, and technological advancements in flexible ureteroscopes are the primary factors driving the growth of the ureteroscopy market. The flexible ureteroscopes market is further segmented into fiberoptic and digital ureteroscopes. The digital ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the larger market share in 2018 owing to the higher efficacy and better image output of these devices.

Hospitals are expected to dominate the flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy end-user market in 2018

By end user, the flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the flexible ureteroscopy market. This large share can be attributed to the high number of surgeries performed in hospitals.