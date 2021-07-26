Superdisintegrants Market worth $536.5 million – Growing Adoption of Orally Disintegrating Tablets

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — The increasing adoption of orally disintegrating tablets, the growing generics market, and the emergence of new superdisintegrants for the pharmaceutical industry are factors driving the market for superdisintegrants. The shifting focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets and the growth of the overall pharmaceutical market in these markets present significant opportunities for market growth. However, safety and quality concerns are expected to challenge the growth of market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

According to the new market research report “Superdisintegrants Market by Product (Modified Starch, Modified Cellulose, Crospovidone, Ion Exchange Resin), Formulation (Tablet, Capsules), Therapeutic Area (Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Oncology, Hematology) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 536.5 million by 2023 from USD 366.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Driver: Emergence of new superdisintegrants for the pharmaceutical industry;

The preparation of special blends of superdisintegrants is an important development in the pharmaceutical industry. With these preparations, manufacturers now have access to a variety of superdisintegrants, including co-processed excipients which consist of a combination of synthetic and natural superdisintegrants or several synthetic superdisintegrants or synthetic superdisintegrants with other pharmaceutical excipients. This helps to improve the functioning of drugs due to the quick functioning of the active ingredients. Disintegrants are specially formulated for use in the direct compression method of tablet formulations that removes a number of processing steps used in wet and dry granulation. Orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) are one of the fastest-growing drug delivery forms using superdisintegrants for direct compression.

Geographically; the Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market in 2018, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The large share of this region can be attributed to the presence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities leading to high consumption of excipients. The growing emphasis on superior pharmaceutical products and generics is also expected to aid the market growth in the region. Moreover, a number of major global players are based in Germany.

The prominent players in the global superdisintegrants market are Ashland Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), JRS Pharma (Germany), DFE Pharma (Germany), Roquette Freres (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corel Pharma Chem (India), and Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (US).

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The synthetic superdisintegrants segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market in 2018

On the basis of type, the synthetic superdisintegrants segment accounted for the largest share of the global superdisintegrants market in 2018. The large share can be attributed to the widespread usage of these superdisintegrants in various pharmaceutical formulations. The advantages associated with synthetic superdisintegrants include their effectiveness at lower concentrations as compared to starch and lesser effect on the compressibility and flowability of the dosage form, which drives their use in various oral dosage formulations.

The tablets segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2018

Based on formulation, Segmented into tablets and capsules. In 2018, the tablets segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market. Benefits such as stability, low manufacturing cost (as compared to other dosage forms), easy product identification, and compactness are driving the production of tablet formulations. The increasing focus on fast and orally disintegrating tablets is also contributing to the large share of this segment.