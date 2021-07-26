Demand for Tennis Racquet Market to Touch a Value of US$ 437 Mn in the Year 2022

The sales of Tennis Racquet is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 700 million by 2030, with the growth rate pegged at 3.5% during 2020 to 2030. Increasing adoption of sports and new players in the tennis industry are expected to highly benefit the expansion of the global tennis racquet market.

Increased investments on outdoor sports and adoption of new alternative means of exercise by sports enthusiasts have highly benefited the tennis racquet market. This trend is expected to be accelerated during the recovery period of the COVID-19 crisis.

Key Trends of Tennis Racquet Market

Europe Tennis Racquet Market will account for a share of over 30% in the global tennis racquets market in 2020. High concentration of professional players has been seen in this region, leading to strong demand for premium tennis racquets.

Asia pacific is expected to portray the highest growth rate of over 4% during the forecast period.

Based on racquet type, demand for tweener racquets accounts for the highest share in the market, and is expected to grow 1.4X by 2030 over the value in 2020.

Demand for mid plus head size tennis racquets is expected to grow 1.5X by 2030 over 2020.

Online retail is expected to show high growth during the forecast period, while the brick and mortar sales channels, which includes sports stores, is expected to experience moderate growth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most sports centers have been shut, resulting in decreased activity, which will hurt the growth of the global tennis racquet market in the short term.

Tennis Racquet Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the tennis racquet market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, string pattern, head size, sales channel, and region.

Type

Power Racquets

Control Racquets

Tweener Racquets

String Pattern

Open String Pattern

Tight or Closed String Pattern

Head Size

Midsize

Mid Plus

Oversize

Super Oversize

Sales Channel

Independent Sport Outlets

Franchised Sport Outlets

Modern Retail

Online Retail

Innovations and Differentiated Offerings Leading Market Growth

The tennis racquet market has seen multiple changes in recent years, and is expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period. Companies in the tennis racquet market have been focusing on innovative offerings and differentiating their portfolios. Companies such as Yonex Co., Ltd, Amer Sports, and Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd have been differentiating their offerings of tennis racquets with collaborations with professional tennis players. Similar developments are also expected to take place in the tennis racquet market space during the forecast period.

