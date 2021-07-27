Solar Tracker Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, July 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Solar Tracker Market is expected to generate 26.77 GW of installed capacity by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to their ability to increase the efficiency of mounted payloads including mirrors, panels and parabolic troughs. Solar tracker is capable of increasing efficiency of the payloads by around 30%. Growing demand for sustainable energy resources, coupled with numerous local government initiatives and schemes to fulfill growing demand of electricity are expected to boost the growth of solar tracker industry over the forecast period.

Numerous benefits are obtained with the use of solar tracker includes sustainability, reduction in greenhouse gas emission, and low operational cost, thereby spurring the growth of the market over the forecast period. Globally, the solar tracker market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 18.6% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Solar Tracker Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/solar-tracker-market-size/request-sample

The reduction in the cost of solar tracker and solar PV is key reason for growing demand of the solar PV. In recent years, cost of solar tracker is reduced by significant amount, becoming major factor for growth of the solar tracker industry. The reduction in the cost of the solar trackers is credited to the enhancement in material efficiency, manufacturing process, and financial prudence. Solar trackers are utilized in industrial, commercial and domestic purposes due to its flexibility during the installation processes.

Rising prices of crude oil, numerous environmental concerns with the installation of hydro power station, and large amount of initial cost to set up nuclear power plants and health hazards due to nuclear radiation are crucial factors for adoption of solar power. Alongside, numerous government initiatives, schemes and subsidies to promote use of solar powered devices and generation of solar energy are propelling market growth of the solar tracker.

The primary purpose of the solar tracker is to orient a payload according to movement of the Sun. Payloads are commonly includes solar PV panels, parabolic channels, Fresnel glasses, lenses or the mirrors of a heliostat. Other essential components for solar trackers include mountings, electrical cables, and other electronic components for a proper set up. Solar tracker usually consists of a solar tracking system in order to monitor and improve overall energy conversion rate and embed advanced battery solutions as reduction in the cost for storage devices is also on rise. A solar tracker is considered as balance of system (BOS) because all components associated with the module are easily identified and dost not include excess of hardware.

Technology Outlook (Capacity, Megawatts, 2014 – 2025)

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)

Product Outlook (Capacity, Megawatts; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Single axis

Dual axis

Access Solar Tracker Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/solar-tracker-market-size

The key players in the solar tracker industry are Array Technologies, Inc., AllEarth Renewables Co., EnergiaErcam Co., DEGERenergie, Inc., GrupoClavijo Co., Mecanizados Solares, S.L., Mechatron Solutions Co., SmartTrak, PVPowerway, Inc., Titan Tracker Co., and Sun Power Co.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com