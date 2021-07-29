Key Players and Future Opportunities of Neurodiagnostics Market

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The neurodiagnostics market is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2024 from USD 5.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.3%. The demand for neurodiagnostics products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders & diseases, technological advancements, growing patient emphasis on effective & early disease diagnosis, the growing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals, and the use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics.

Key Market Players

Some of the players in the neurodiagnostics market are GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Lifelines Neuro Company, LLC (US), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Mitsar Co., Ltd. (Russia), Advanced Brain Monitoring (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), and Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan) among others.

North America accounted for the largest share of the neurodiagnostics market in 2018

North America accounted for the largest share of the market. North America is a well-established market for medical devices. The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative neurodiagnostic tools among medical professionals, full availability of advanced neurodiagnostic tools, and the large number of neurodiagnostic devices manufacturing companies that have an established base or are headquartered in the US are the major factors driving the market in North America.