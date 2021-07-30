Data Protection Market Will See Strong Expansion through 2022

As per report “Data Protection Market by Component (Solutions and Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)), Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, the data protection market is expected to grow from USD 57.22 Billion in 2017 to USD 119.95 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.0%.

The major forces driving the data protection market include growth of enormous amounts of data and the need for data security and privacy concerns, regulations to increase the adoption of data protection solutions, and rising concerns of critical data loss in the on-premises environment.

Browse

79 tables

39 figures

145 pages and in-depth TOC on “Data Protection Market”

Identity and Access Management (IAM) segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the data protection market from 2017 to 2022. The IAM solution comprises provisioning, advanced authentication, directory technologies, password management, audit, and Single Sign-On (SSO). The IAM solution is gaining traction in the data protection market due to its features, such as centralized nature and cost-effectiveness.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=214254944

The major data protection vendors include:

IBM (US)

Symantec (US)

CA Technologies (US)

Oracle (US)

McAfee (US)

Hewlett Packard (US)

NetApp (US)

Quest Software (US)

Veeam Software (US)

Acronis (Switzerland)

The healthcare industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cybercriminals have turned their interest toward the healthcare industry vertical, as it holds patient’s critical medical information. Therefore, there has been a strong adoption of advanced data protection solutions in the healtcare industry vertical in the recent years.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the data protection market from 2017 to 2022, due to the presence of major security vendors, data protection vendors, and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). The organizations in this region are increasingly adopting advanced data protection solutions to protect their critical IT assets. The other drivers for the increasing demand for data protection solutions and services include the need for regulatory compliance and the need for data security and privacy concerns.