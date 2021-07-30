Get the enhanced speed and UI of ACDSee’s Photo Studio Professional

Victoria, Canada, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — The latest edition of ACDSee’s Photo Studio Professional is a developer’s leap and a photographer’s dream. The company tweaked its previous versions into such a streamlined product that the speed of editing and processing is enough to warrant an upgrade.

Since 1994, ACDSee has been an industry leader in photo organization and editing software applications for major operating systems. They are based out of Victoria, British Columbia, and have won numerous awards and accolades for their powerful photo tools.

Their 2021 Photo Studio Professional is already recognized as one of the most essential programs to manage your photo business or to begin your journey as an amateur shutterbug. This software edition easily integrates into your system and uses progressive programming to provide an array of new features.

If you are a fan of filtered photography, then look no further. The professional photo software comes with over 60 native filters to choose from for altering the textures and colors of your images. In addition, it has advanced editing tools that range from modifying skin tone to restoring old photos with an attractive vibrancy.

The enhanced speed of this professional photo editor allows you to batch edit multiple photos at a time. This improves your work efficiency so you can focus more on your art. Even a new photo recognition feature will identify and anticipate the models in your shots based on previous edits.

There is no reason to worry about bridging the gap between ACDSee and other brands like Adobe or Picasa. This latest edition includes an import tool that seamlessly ports your older libraries into Photo Studio Professional. ACDSee’s professional photo editor recognizes over 50 different file formats, including the popular RAW, JPG, TIFF, PNG, GIF, PSD, and PDF.

If you are into graphic design, the advanced font editor will take all the fonts installed on your device and integrate them into Photo Studio Professional to allow you to easily add and manipulate text across your images. A new color wheel grants you the ability to refine and modulate the full spectrum of colors in your photo, so you get a fantastic final product.

Every year ACDSee has evolved its professional photo editors and tools, listening closely to its clients to offer revolutionary features and addons for each software package. The professional reliability of ACDSee is known throughout the photography world, from photojournalists to nature photographers to studio and outdoor modeling work. ACDSee is proud to offer its new Photo Studio Professional to every corner of the globe.

Download your free trial of ACDSee Photo Studio Professional at https://www.acdsee.com/en/products/photo-studio-professional/.