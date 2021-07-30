Knowband Just launched – Prestashop One Page Checkout Version 7.0.1

Noida, India, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Knowband just unveiled the latest version of the Prestashop One Page Supercheckout on 26th July 2021. The latest version features a new highlight for the admin on the checkout page. Further, the admin can create multiple customer profiles like business & personal. In addition, for each profile, the admin can set the fields for the user to enter. Knowband introduced this feature because it was much anticipated. Moreover, makes the whole checkout procedure more streamlined.

So, what is the new feature in the Prestashop One Page Checkout Module by Knowband?

The admin can create a ‘n’ number of customer profiles from the Admin Interface. For instance, Personal or Business. In fact, there can be numerous Business profiles with customized checkout fields.

For instance, the admin creates a Customer Profile – Business 1. Furthermore, he can click on the different checkboxes like First Name, Last Name, Company, Vat, and more. Moreover, there can be another profile named XYZ where the admin can avoid checking the boxes like Company or Vat.

Hence, the admin allows the customers to choose the customer profile they want to shop as and complete the checkout process.

This was the basic yet new feature of the Prestashop One Step Checkout.

How can the admin optimize the checkout page with the different kinds of customers in mind?

First, the admin can choose to show the recorded fields on the invoice. In fact, he can choose to do that as well.

Second, the new update in the Prestashop One Page Checkout Addon is compatible with all the versions from 1.6 to 1.7.

Last, the new feature supports multiple languages as well. For instance, French, Spanish, Italian, Polish, and many others.

That’s what the latest version of the One Step Checkout for Prestashop by Knowband is all about. Moreover, there’s another good news about the module. Knowband has completed selling more than 22000 combined at Knowband Store and Addon Store.

About Knowband

Knowband has been in the eCommerce industry for more than a decade now and has made its place among the most renowned companies. The company brings forth eCommerce solutions for all its clients. Whether it is developing a website, eCommerce plugins, SEO, or any other, we believe in being there for our customers.