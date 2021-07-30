Adventure And Tourism Segment Create Major Demand For Underwater Signaling Devices Market

The latest Fact.MR Report on Underwater Signaling Devices Market gives a 360-degree view of this market. It provides reliable data on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

Underwater Signaling Devices: Introduction

Underwater signaling devices are used as a means of communication between divers engaged in underwater activities. Deep sea and oceans are largely unexplored and are occupied by unknown and unpredictable marine life creatures, making communicating underwater an essential part for any underwater activity.

Underwater signaling devices help divers to stay alert while approaching aquatic animals or any unforeseen danger. Being able to communicate with fellow divers, especially in case of emergencies, is very important for underwater diving activities.

Underwater Signaling Devices: Dynamics

Adventure and tourism segment will create major demand for underwater signaling devices as adventure activities, such as scuba diving and snorkeling, are gaining more popularity among tourists, especially millennials.

This, in turn, is giving rise to more and more scuba diving centers around the world. Within the oil and gas industry, offshore field developments are on the rise given the exponential increase in the number of new fields discovered in North Sea, Gulf of Mexico and in the Pacific waters.

Offshore installations require the use of divers and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for the execution of various projects.

Hence, underwater signaling devices will witness greater demand from the oil and gas industry segment.

Given their discreet nature, underwater signaling devices are also used by navy personnel engaging in complex underwater missions, but will account for the lowest market share.

Underwater Signaling Devices: Regional Overview

North and Latin America have some of the best scuba diving locations spread across Mexico, Ecuador, Honduras and Belize and with the Gulf of Mexico being one of the most active offshore locations in the oil and gas industry, both regions will occupy strong market share for underwater signaling devices.

Increased oil and gas activity in North Sea coupled with great adventure locations along the coastal line will help boost the underwater signaling devices market in Western Europe.

Asia-Pacific will also witness decent growth in the underwater signaling devices market given the presence of various islands and booming oil and gas activity in the Pacific waters. Middle East and Africa will register lowest growth in the underwater signaling devices market during the forecast period.

Underwater Signaling Devices: Market Segmentation

On the basis of industry, the global Underwater Signaling Devices has been segmented as:

Oil & Gas

Marine

Adventure & Tourism

Others

On the basis of type, the global underwater signaling devices has been segmented as:

Visual underwater signaling devices

Audible underwater signaling devices

On the basis of depth, the global Underwater Signaling Devices has been segmented as:

Deep Water

Shallow Water

Global Underwater Signaling Devices: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Underwater Signaling Devices are:

XS Scuba

DiveAlert

Oceanears

SCUBAPRO

AQUATEC – DUTON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Lancaster Scuba Center

Innovative Scuba Concepts

Scuba Max

